WHAT IS THIS ??????????????
HOW CAN I FIX THIS OUT AND WHAT IS EAS ????????????????????????
If you are still optimizing your EA and haven't selected the best parameters yet, please upload the current version anyway.
- First: EAs that win don't show millions of profit in the Strategy Tester (see the Leaders of the Automated Trading Championship 2010 and 2011: Pole-Position news).
- Second: you may not have a second chance to upload your EA, if at the time you find optimal settings or correct errors the registration will end.
You have only two last days of a weekend, that can be spent to participate in the fight for $ 40,000. Make a benefit of these days, so that you can rest during the Championship!
Thanks for remainding return time left, for real newby like me maybe not for now but maybe next period because so hard to create an EAs that what i want made. If i can create what EAs i want i will win
the championship.
Hi SHI5,
EA stands for Expert Advisor. It's a little tiny software that is used to trade market - mostly forex market - with little or no human intervention.
EA also is the one that is used in Automatic Trading Championship 2012.
... And from me, welcome to MQL5 Automatic Trading forum where we discuss how to make an EA.
