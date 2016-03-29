What is the currency of your trading account?
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I want to know what are the names of currency trading account.
To help you a script that displays the name of the currency in the terminal signals. How to use: login to the trading account, click on the tab "Signals" (it is activated by pumping current base signals) and wait 3-4 seconds (to signal the base Defined), you can then run the script:
List of currency found:
AUD
BGN
BRL
CAD
CHF
CNH
CNY
CZK
EUC
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
PLN
RUB
RUR
SGD
THB
UAH
USC
USD
USD100
XGD
To copy the printed currency values, should be: in the "Experts" click the right mouse button and the menu item "Viewer". Selecting text in the opened editor conduct using the "Shift" button, click the left mouse button and pressing. After selecting the lines click the right mouse button on the selected lines and a choice of menu item "Copy."