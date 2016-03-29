What is the currency of your trading account?

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I want to know what are the names of currency trading account.

To help you a script that displays the name of the currency in the terminal signals. How to use: login to the trading account, click on the tab "Signals" (it is activated by pumping current base signals) and wait 3-4 seconds (to signal the base Defined), you can then run the script:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         Test.mq5 |
//|                                      Copyright 2012, CompanyName |
//|                                       http://www.companyname.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
void OnStart()
  {
   string arr_currency[];
   ArrayResize(arr_currency,1);
   arr_currency[0]="USD";
//--- get total amount of signals in the terminal  
   int total=SignalBaseTotal();
//--- process all signals 
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      bool compare=false; // false -> no matches
      int size=ArraySize(arr_currency);
      string curr="";
      //--- select the signal by index 
      if(SignalBaseSelect(i))
        {
         //--- get signal properties 
         curr=SignalBaseGetString(SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY);     // signal currency 
         for(int j=0;j<size;j++)
           {
            if(StringCompare(curr,arr_currency[j],true)==0)
              {
               compare=true;
              }
           }
        }
      else
         PrintFormat("Error in call of SignalBaseSelect. Error code=%d",GetLastError());
      if(!compare)
        {
         ArrayResize(arr_currency,size+1);
         arr_currency[size]=curr;
         //break;//continue;//break;
        }
     }
   int arr_size=ArraySize(arr_currency);
   for(int n=0;n<arr_size;n++)
      Print(arr_currency[n]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

List of currency found:


AUD

BGN

BRL

CAD

CHF

CNH

CNY

CZK

EUC

EUR

GBP

HUF

JPY

PLN

RUB

RUR

SGD

THB

UAH

USC

USD

USD100

XGD

To copy the printed currency values, should be: in the "Experts" click the right mouse button and the menu item "Viewer". Selecting text in the opened editor conduct using the "Shift" button, click the left mouse button and pressing. After selecting the lines click the right mouse button on the selected lines and a choice of menu item "Copy."

Files:
Test_en.mq5  4 kb
Test_en.mq4  4 kb
 

Currencies in my account:


AUD
BGN
CAD
CNH
CZK
EUC
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
PLN
RUB
RUR
SGD
USC
USD
USD100
XGD
 
Jian Chen:

Currencies in my account:

... 

Thank you for exotic currencies.
 

My Account:


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