MQL5: only forex?
Check at "Distribution" section in signal providers some signal providers trade more instruments than currency pairs.
Damian Mateusz Dziadosz:
Check at "Distribution" section in signal providers some signal providers trade more instruments than currency pairs.
Check at "Distribution" section in signal providers some signal providers trade more instruments than currency pairs.
Hi Damian,
I can't find 'Distribution section' on the page of the link you provided. Can you help me out?
Thanks for responding.
rvhooij:
Hi Damian,
I can't find 'Distribution section' on the page of the link you provided. Can you help me out?
Thanks for responding.
Open any signal provider you will see this
Sorry for misleading you i wrote currency... and automatically appeared the link.
Damian Mateusz Dziadosz:
Check at "Distribution" section in signal providers some signal providers trade more instruments than currency pairs.
Check at "Distribution" section in signal providers some signal providers trade more instruments than currency pairs.
Hi Damian.
Remember me ?
you answered my post yesterday, which as mysteriously disappeared...
hdur:Can I help you?
you answered my post yesterday, which as mysteriously disappeared...
Hi Damian.
Remember me ?
you answered my post yesterday, which as mysteriously disappeared...
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Hi,
I am new to MQL5. Does the platform only offer FOREX signal providers? I am looking for gold, energy and index signal providers.
Thank you for answering.
Richard