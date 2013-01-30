Who has earned the most from the Market?
me, more than 200
That's cool. I have just registered as a seller and wonder if one really can make some money from the market.
Hence a poll to check on it... :)
I have suggestion for MetaQuotes but no respone from them.
What suggestion? Don't mind could you let us know?
It seems majority of the seller are not making money (accordingly to the above at this time).
What suggestion? Don't mind could you let us know?
It seems majority of the seller are not making money (accordingly to the above at this time).
I earned around 300, but I'm a seller for about 9 months and have 4 different indicators for sale. Taking such a long time into account I think it's not much.
You can't earn a living from that. Or maybe I'm wrong. Does anyone have much better results?
I think there's a lot of forumer vote for 'nope' just to see the vote result - and they don't have anything in the market - like me.
You don't need to vote to see the result right?
Wrong !. To see the result, one must vote. So I vote to see the result and I don't have product in market.
You should ask admin/moderator to add "I don't have any product in the market" to the poll but I think that will reset the poll to null again I think.
BTW, we are trader. we're supposed make a living from trading not from selling.
