Who has earned the most from the Market?

  • 16% (21)
  • 34% (45)
  • 15% (20)
  • 10% (13)
  • 26% (35)
Total voters: 158
 
me, more than 200
 
song_song:
me, more than 200

That's cool. I have just registered as a seller and wonder if one really can make some money from the market.

Hence a poll to check on it... :)

How to Post a Product in the Market
How to Post a Product in the Market
  • 2012.04.19
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
Publish your interesting applications in the Market, and they will be immediately available to all traders who use MetaTrader 5 worldwide. The Market is a great opportunity to earn, with an immediate transfer to the account and convenient statistics to help you analyze purchases and downloads of demo versions of your products. All MQL5 programs in the Market are automatically encrypted for a specific buyer, allowing up to three activations, and do not require additional protection from your side.
 
I have suggestion for  MetaQuotes but no respone from them.
 
What suggestion? Don't mind could you let us know?

It seems majority of the seller are not making money (accordingly to the above at this time).

 
pls click the link for my  suggestion 
 
I earned around 300, but I'm a seller for about 9 months and have 4 different indicators for sale. Taking such a long time into account I think it's not much.

You can't earn a living from that. Or maybe I'm wrong. Does anyone have much better results?

 

I think there's a lot of forumer vote for 'nope' just to see the vote result - and they don't have anything in the market - like me.

 

 
You don't need to vote to see the result right?
 
If metaquotes can lower the min price. I think it would boost some sales as some scripts / indicators are really not worth $10
 
Wrong !. To see the result, one must vote. So I vote to see the result and I don't have product in market.

You should ask admin/moderator to add "I don't have any product in the market" to the poll but I think that will reset the poll to null again I think.

BTW, we are trader. we're supposed make a living from trading not from selling. 


 

