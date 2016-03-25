Trade is open, but none of candles hit that stop
when placing pending orders remember the value of the spread.
sorry just reversing the prices .... hahaha
sorry just reversing the prices .... hahaha
Thanks a lot guys.
That's very good point - widening spread during Bank holiday days - I didn't know that. Usually I don't care about the spreed, because, pips or two more or less (strategy is trend base, so it's not scalping and 2-3 pips doesn't make big difference - and I don't open trades around the news), but after your comments I check spread and indeed - in some moments, there was even 8 pips (79 points) spread on GBPUSD on Alpari. That's insane spread and this was the reason for opening that trade.
Thanks a lot.
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Hello fellow traders,
I am confused regarding one of today's trade. I trade on Alpari (RU), and you can see on attached screenshot that situation.
I placed pending order, and trade was open (on marked candle) but as you can see that candle didn't hit that level (there were almost 4 pips gap). How is that possible? How candle can open trade o that level if it didn't hit it?
Thank you very much.