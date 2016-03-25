Trade is open, but none of candles hit that stop

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Hello fellow traders,

I am confused regarding one of today's trade. I trade on Alpari (RU), and you can see on attached screenshot that situation.
I placed pending order, and trade was open (on marked candle) but as you can see that candle didn't hit that level (there were almost 4 pips gap). How is that possible? How candle can open trade o that level if it didn't hit it?
Thank you very much.

Files:
gap.PNG  47 kb
marked_candle.PNG  44 kb
 
When you buy you buy at "ask" price candles are print on "bid" price thats why it looks like price did not get there and today we had wide spreads due to banks holidays.
 

when placing pending orders remember the value of the spread.


 
Nork:

when placing pending orders remember the value of the spread.


1
 
Damian Mateusz Dziadosz :

sorry just reversing the prices .... hahaha

 
Nork:

sorry just reversing the prices .... hahaha

hahaha yes you can see copy paste on picture.
 
Damian Mateusz Dziadosz:
thanks Damian.
 

Thanks a lot guys.

That's very good point - widening spread during Bank holiday days - I didn't know that. Usually I don't care about the spreed, because, pips or two more or less (strategy is trend base, so it's not scalping and 2-3 pips doesn't make big difference - and I don't open trades around the news), but after your comments I check spread and indeed - in some moments, there was even 8 pips (79 points) spread on GBPUSD on Alpari. That's insane spread and this was the reason for opening that trade.

Thanks a lot.

To those who celebrate Easter - wish you great time, happy Easter!

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