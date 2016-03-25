Market Products: How to show mathematical formulas
Diogo Seca:
Hi guys,
Does anybody know how to show mathematical formulas, in market product's description?
Is it even possible?
example:
Hi guys,
Does anybody know how to show mathematical formulas, in market product's description?
Is it even possible?
example:
Just use the same image
I think this text editor not containing this deep math. equation type
Diogo Seca:You should ask to a Market's moderator.
Hi guys,
Does anybody know how to show mathematical formulas, in market product's description?
Is it even possible?
example:
Hi guys,
Does anybody know how to show mathematical formulas, in market product's description?
Is it even possible?
example:
Mohammad Soubra:
Just use the same image
I think this text editor not containing this deep math. equation type
It's not possible to use "<img>" in the description.
I believe the only way to insert an image would be via Screenshots, which is still a workaround.
I guess I was wondering if there was something like mathjax built in. But then again, I guess there would be more exposition if so.
Alain Verleyen:
You should ask to a Market's moderator.
You should ask to a Market's moderator.
I will do that.
Thanks guys!
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Does anybody know how to show mathematical formulas, in market product's description?
Is it even possible?
example: