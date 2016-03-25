Market Products: How to show mathematical formulas

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[Deleted]  
Hi guys,

Does anybody know how to show mathematical formulas, in market product's description?
Is it even possible?

example:


 
Diogo Seca:
Hi guys,

Does anybody know how to show mathematical formulas, in market product's description?
Is it even possible?

example:


Just use the same image

I think this text editor not containing this deep math. equation type 

 
Diogo Seca:
Hi guys,

Does anybody know how to show mathematical formulas, in market product's description?
Is it even possible?

example:


You should ask to a Market's moderator.
[Deleted]  
Mohammad Soubra:

Just use the same image

I think this text editor not containing this deep math. equation type 

It's not possible to use "<img>" in the description.
I believe the only way to insert an image would be via Screenshots, which is still a workaround.
I guess I was wondering if there was something like mathjax built in. But then again, I guess there would be more exposition if so.

Alain Verleyen:
You should ask to a Market's moderator.

I will do that.

Thanks guys!

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