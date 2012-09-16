On the cloud
What all prevents a computer from connecting to the cloud?
Amount of ram?
CPU type?
CPU speed?
Hard drive space?
Thanks
Hi feelgoods,
Unless the sky is blue without any cloud, I think its internet connection is the one that preventing a computer from connecting to the cloud.
Hey, Guess who is, that famous German supermodel I'm thinking right now ?
< anyone agree or have different opinion, please reply, and I think you should also Google that question feelgoods :D >
- cloud.mql5.com
The reason I ask is that I don't think atom processors are allowed on the cloud any more since build 695. I have two of them running 24/7 with 4gigs ram each and they no longer get any jobs. I know they are not very powerful machines and only had a PR rating of 22. So that is why I ask what the minimum specs are for a computer to be on the cloud. Also when you go to the cloud stats page https://cloud.mql5.com/en/stats you will no longer see atom's listed on the cpu chart.
Hi feelgoods,
Guess we have to wait till Monday, till someone knows better than us, provide the answer to your question and mine, 'is speed of (internet) connection also a deciding factor to which computer selected for the cloud' ?.
I guess the reason is there are better PR machines there: higher PR machines will be utlized first.
