Sell Stop level
It's easy ...
Just add or substract more pips to/from the variable that calculated those levels.
You may be need to add an external variable like,
input int ExtraPips = 100;
Don't forget to multiply EtraPips*Point in your calculations ...
There is a script for this in the code base section. It is in a collection of a lot of scripts that can be used.
Thank you for your answers.
Osama: it is difficult to know in advance how many extra pips add or substract because there is no precise rule, it changes all the time.
Michael: I don't find this script in the code base section, could you post the url of the page if you find it?
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Hi,
I would like to place a sell stop as on picture below:
I have this loop below to find last up and last down ZigZag indicator but I don't want to place a pending order on the first up or down ZigZag, what is wrong into my loop?