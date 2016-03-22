Is there a wishlist for MT6 ?
Otto Pauser:You will need to send all suggestions for improvement to the service desk.
Is there a wishlist for MT6 ?
I have a lot of suggestions !!!!!!!!!
Some circumstances in MetaEditor remind me to the 1990.
for instance: what's about Codefolding?
The static definition of Plotbuffers is archaic !
Array initialisation does not work in OnInit() function. You have to call ArrayInitialize in OnCalculate(...)! Why?
It is time for a new release or a MT6 !
Kind Regards
But please, don't ask for ANOTHER version of MT!!!! :D
Stuart Browne:
You will need to send all suggestions for improvement to the service desk.
But please, don't ask for ANOTHER version of MT!!!! :D
You will need to send all suggestions for improvement to the service desk.
But please, don't ask for ANOTHER version of MT!!!! :D
I think MetaQutoes needs first to prove that MT5 succeeded enough before thinking of a new version.
MT5 reminds me with Windows Vista Microsoft operating system. This is "my own" point of view about MT5.
Stuart Browne:hahahahha
You will need to send all suggestions for improvement to the service desk.
But please, don't ask for ANOTHER version of MT!!!! :D
You will need to send all suggestions for improvement to the service desk.
But please, don't ask for ANOTHER version of MT!!!! :D
Another version? Why? You are not satisfied with MT4 and brother MT5 platform?
The only thing MQL can do is just add more features to the existing once.
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Is there a wishlist for MT6 ?
Some circumstances in MetaEditor remind me to the 1990.
for instance: what's about Codefolding?
The static definition of Plotbuffers is archaic !
Array initialisation does not work in OnInit() function. You have to call ArrayInitialize in OnCalculate(...)! Why?
It is time for a new release or a MT6 !
Kind Regards