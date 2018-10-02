Error Code 4112 : Autotraing in Real Account?
Why unknown error ?
|
4112
|
ERR_TRADE_EXPERT_DISABLED_BY_SERVER
Automated trading by Expert Advisors/Scripts disabled by trade server
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
Alain Verleyen:
Why unknown error ?
Why unknown error ?
|
4112
|
ERR_TRADE_EXPERT_DISABLED_BY_SERVER
Automated trading by Expert Advisors/Scripts disabled by trade server
hello alain
i get an same error what seems to be wrong
Files:
Ekran_Allntcs5.JPG 95 kb
Minions Labs:i talk with the dealer ea is permitted works with other brokers i dont understand what seems to be wrong
;)
Maybe you guys need to check with your broker if they allow automated trading through Metatrader...
;)
if there is any suffix after symbols?
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz:
if there is any suffix after symbols?
if there is any suffix after symbols?
there are no suffix after symbol
sembolden sonra bir ekleme yok kardesim server tarafında bir sıkıntı var sanırım metin kardesim
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I correctly set up all properties for auto trading in MT4, so in demo account my EA normally is running, but in real account it is exceptional.
if output ret = OrderSend(...) , ret>0, that is, but it seem "order success", there is no made conclusion of order.
result value of error analysis is code number 4112(unknown error).
What the cause? if help me, thank for you, and in the future I'll give you more help.