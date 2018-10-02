Error Code 4112 : Autotraing in Real Account?

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I correctly set up all properties for auto trading in MT4, so in demo account my EA normally is running, but in real account it is exceptional.

if output ret = OrderSend(...) , ret>0, that is, but it seem "order success", there is no made conclusion of order.

result value of error analysis is code number 4112(unknown error).

What the cause? if help me, thank for you, and in the future I'll give you more help. 

 

Why unknown error ?

4112

ERR_TRADE_EXPERT_DISABLED_BY_SERVER

Automated trading by Expert Advisors/Scripts disabled by trade server

Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
 
Alain Verleyen:

Why unknown error ?

4112

ERR_TRADE_EXPERT_DISABLED_BY_SERVER

Automated trading by Expert Advisors/Scripts disabled by trade server

hello alain

i get an same error what seems to be wrong

screenshot

Files:
Ekran_Allntcs5.JPG  95 kb
 

Maybe you guys need to check with your broker if they allow automated trading through Metatrader...

;)

 
Minions Labs:

Maybe you guys need to check with your broker if they allow automated trading through Metatrader...

;)

i talk with the dealer ea is permitted works with other brokers i dont understand what seems to be wrong
 
if there is any suffix after symbols?
 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz:
if there is any suffix after symbols?

there are no suffix after symbol 


sembolden sonra bir ekleme yok kardesim server tarafında bir sıkıntı var sanırım metin kardesim

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