Indicators: Seasonal
Seasonality methods is discarded by many traders nowadays which make your indicator unique.
Thanks a lot for your efforts.
Remember the Boeing737 said that it should be combined with COT theory. They work great together. COT is fundamental and seasonal is a plus. Trust but verify.Thank you for your good job Boeing!
I searched very long for a Indicator like this, thank you! It works also great with some currencys like EUR/USD and USD/JPY
Can someone write this indicator for MT5? Would be great.
Thanks to the Author.. This is very good indicator
how can i download this
Vo Dai #: how can i download this
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/download/14964/seasonal.mq4
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Seasonal:
The indicator is for seasonal trade.
Author: Boeing737