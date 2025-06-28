Indicators: Seasonal

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Seasonal:

The indicator is for seasonal trade.

Author: Boeing737

 

Seasonality methods is discarded by many traders nowadays which make your indicator unique.

Thanks a  lot for your efforts.

 
Remember the Boeing737 said that it should be combined with COT theory. They work great together. COT is fundamental and seasonal is a plus. Trust but verify.Thank you for your good job Boeing!
 
I searched very long for a Indicator like this, thank you! It works also great with some currencys like EUR/USD and USD/JPY
 
Can someone write this indicator for MT5? Would be great.
 
Thanks to the Author.. This is very good indicator
 
how can i download this
 
Vo Dai #how can i download this

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/download/14964/seasonal.mq4


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