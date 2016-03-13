MQL5 Strategy tester commission question
Is there any way that I can turn commission off ? It's kinda stupid.... for 0.1 lot it cost ( -16 usd commision ) ... for 0.01 it cost 16 usd too. I'm tring to make a grid system. starting with 0.01 lot
but -16 usd eat all of my profit? mql5's backtest system is great !! But commission setting is very veryveryveryvery stupid. doesnt it?
Commission is set by your broker, you can't change it. But $16 for 0.1 lots is ridiculous. it should be closer to $0.50. I'd be changing brokers if I was you.
No. You misunderstanding what I mean.
It's "stragegy tester' .... It donest require you connect to brokers. But It's good idea to test different broker's mt5 platfrom to test if different brokers has different setting.
The most reidiculous ...even 0.01 lot ...it require $16 usd commission for backtest.
The problem only happen in mt5's ea backtest tester. mt4's ea tester doesnt have commission setting and fee.
Is there any way that I can turn commission off ? It's kinda stupid.... for 0.1 lot it cost ( -16 usd commision ) ... for 0.01 it cost 16 usd too. I'm tring to make a grid system. starting with 0.01 lot
but -16 usd eat all of my profit? mql5's backtest system is great !! But commission setting is very veryveryveryvery stupid. doesnt it?
After I download mql5 from "www.mql5"com" ..to replace alpari's one ...
It doesnt require commision... It finally work now!
Thanks for idea .
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Is there any way that I can turn commission off ? It's kinda stupid.... for 0.1 lot it cost ( -16 usd commision ) ... for 0.01 it cost 16 usd too. I'm tring to make a grid system. starting with 0.01 lot
but -16 usd eat all of my profit? mql5's backtest system is great !! But commission setting is very veryveryveryvery stupid. doesnt it?