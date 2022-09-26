MT5 Custom Commission Settings
- Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
- MT5 Strategy Tester - Backtest - How to add Broker Commissions, Custom Spread & slippage, Swaps and others????
- Applying Specified Currency (MT5 Strategy Tester- Custom Commission Settings)
In your case it will probably be something like this ...
Adjust it accordingly after you run some tests to verify that the outcome is equivalent to your live trades as well as the symbol folders being used by your broker.
In your case it will probably be something like this ...
Adjust it accordingly after you run some tests to verify that the outcome is equivalent to your live trades as well as the symbol folders being used by your broker.
Thank you Fernando. Yes I had these same values also, but it still does not produce the same commission as my broker does. Not sure what to do.
I'm unable to offer further assistance because I don't use that broker, and don't know how they calculate things.
EDIT: Have a look at the contract specifications of the symbol on the real account, instead of in the strategy tester. That should give you a few hints.
I'm unable to offer further assistance has I don't use that broker, and don't know how they calculate things.
EDIT: Have a look at the contract specifications of the symbol on the real account, instead of in the strategy tester. That should give you a few hints.
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