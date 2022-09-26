MT5 Custom Commission Settings

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I'm not sure what to put for MT5 backtest custom commission settings... specifically under 'commission', 'mode' and 'type'.

My broker is alpari and their commission is "0.0016% in USD per Lot".

Can anyone help? 

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afarias0616: I'm not sure what to put for MT5 backtest custom commission settings... specifically under 'commission', 'mode' and 'type'. My broker is alpari and their commission is "0.0016% in USD per Lot". Can anyone help? 
Unless you have a very specific reason, it is best not to change those settings. It will use the defaults set up by the broker.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Unless you have a very specific reason, it is best not to change those settings. It will use the defaults set up by the broker.
There are no defaults. I need to tell the tester how to charge Commission according to how the broker does.
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afarias0616 #: There are no defaults. I need to tell the tester how to charge Commission according to how the broker does.

Here are some examples from other brokers:


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In your case it will probably be something like this ...


Adjust it accordingly after you run some tests to verify that the outcome is equivalent to your live trades as well as the symbol folders being used by your broker.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

In your case it will probably be something like this ...


Adjust it accordingly after you run some tests to verify that the outcome is equivalent to your live trades as well as the symbol folders being used by your broker.

Thank you Fernando. Yes I had these same values also, but it still does not produce the same commission as my broker does. Not sure what to do.

 
afarias0616 #:

Thank you Fernando. Yes I had these same values also, but it still does not produce the same commission as my broker does. Not sure what to do.

could it be that both are correct, but are using different calcualtion methods?

[Deleted]  
afarias0616 #: could it be that both are correct, but are using different calcualtion methods?

I'm unable to offer further assistance because I don't use that broker, and don't know how they calculate things.

EDIT: Have a look at the contract specifications of the symbol on the real account, instead of in the strategy tester. That should give you a few hints.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I'm unable to offer further assistance has I don't use that broker, and don't know how they calculate things.

EDIT: Have a look at the contract specifications of the symbol on the real account, instead of in the strategy tester. That should give you a few hints.


I understand. Thanks for your time.
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afarias0616 #: I understand. Thanks for your time.
You are welcome!
[Deleted]  
afarias0616 #: could it be that both are correct, but are using different calculation methods?
By the way, this may help you out ... How is commission on pro.ecn.mt4 and ecn.mt5 accounts calculated?
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