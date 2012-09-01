(Mysterious) Stack overflow with DLL call
I'm using a DLL that verifies a username/pass online, and returns a value based on the result. I've encountered a very frustrating problem, which is why I'm asking if anyone has had similar experience.
I use a script to call the function one time only. MT5 finds the DLL, but instead of returning the value I get "unexpected exception" followed by "stack overflow". The frustrating part is that it happens on 1 single test machine only - the DLL works perfectly fine on 8-10 other computers, where some of them has the same setup as the failing one (same MT5 build from the same broker, same C++ redistributable package and same windows version).
Has anyone had the same problem? I had DLL programmers spend many hours debugging the code, but this one problem remains. Is this problem related to the platform/computer setup - hence not in my control?
Any suggestions or ideas are appreciated.
Hi SysInv,
I don't know if this really helps, coz you said "the DLL works perfectly fine on 8-10 other computers, where some of them has the same setup as the failing one (same MT5 build from the same broker, same C++ redistributable package and same windows version)." You may want to run SFC - System File Checker (click here for Vista/7 and click here for XP) and always restart after running SFC. Some time a full shutdown after restart is also help.
