(Mysterious) Stack overflow with DLL call

New comment
 

I'm using a DLL that verifies a username/pass online, and returns a value based on the result. I've encountered a very frustrating problem, which is why I'm asking if anyone has had similar experience.

I use a script to call the function one time only. MT5 finds the DLL, but instead of returning the value I get "unexpected exception" followed by "stack overflow". The frustrating part is that it happens on 1 single test machine only - the DLL works perfectly fine on 8-10 other computers, where some of them has the same setup as the failing one (same MT5 build from the same broker, same C++ redistributable package and same windows version).

Has anyone had the same problem? I had DLL programmers spend many hours debugging the code, but this one problem remains. Is this problem related to the platform/computer setup - hence not in my control?

Any suggestions or ideas are appreciated.

 
SysInv:

I'm using a DLL that verifies a username/pass online, and returns a value based on the result. I've encountered a very frustrating problem, which is why I'm asking if anyone has had similar experience.

I use a script to call the function one time only. MT5 finds the DLL, but instead of returning the value I get "unexpected exception" followed by "stack overflow". The frustrating part is that it happens on 1 single test machine only - the DLL works perfectly fine on 8-10 other computers, where some of them has the same setup as the failing one (same MT5 build from the same broker, same C++ redistributable package and same windows version).

Has anyone had the same problem? I had DLL programmers spend many hours debugging the code, but this one problem remains. Is this problem related to the platform/computer setup - hence not in my control?

Any suggestions or ideas are appreciated.

Hi SysInv,

I don't know if this really helps, coz you said "the DLL works perfectly fine on 8-10 other computers, where some of them has the same setup as the failing one (same MT5 build from the same broker, same C++ redistributable package and same windows version)."  You may want to run SFC - System File Checker (click here for Vista/7 and click here for XP) and always restart after running SFC. Some time a full shutdown after restart is also help.

 

Use the System File Checker tool to repair missing or corrupted system files
  • support.microsoft.com
System File Checker is a utility in Windows that allows users to scan for corruptions in Windows system files and restore corrupted files. This article describes how to to scan your system files and to repair missing or corrupted system files in Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7 or Windows Vista. If a Windows Resource Protection (WRP) file is...
New comment