How to select order by magicnumber?
if(OrderMagicNumber()==XXX) { // Do Something... }
but it has to go after
OrderSelect()not before.
magic1=0; magic2=0; magic3=0; for (int cnt = 0; cnt < OrdersTotal(); cnt++) { if(OrderSelect(cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)){ if(OrderMagicNumber()==123) magic1++; if(OrderMagicNumber()==456) magic2++; if(OrderMagicNumber()==789) magic3++; } } if(magic1<1) ticket=OrderSend( ....... if(magic2<1) ticket=OrderSend( ....... if(magic3<1) ticket=OrderSend( .......
try this
Thank you all,
I wrote counting code in below. So It can bring the value to generate because the EA operate on top first. T-T
Thank you
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Hello,
I would like to assign the EA to order many currency but i don't know how to write.
- I assign magicNo of order "EURUSD" = 835, Then if the EA don't find MagicNo "835" (No order EURUSD). The EA will open order "EURUSD".
- I assign magicNo of order "AUDUSD" = 478, Then if the EA don't find MagicNo "478" (No order AUDUSD). The EA will open order "AUDUSD".
- I assign magicNo of order "EURGBP" = 879, Then if the EA don't find MagicNo "879" (No order EURGBP). The EA will open order "EURGBP".
if(XXX) // OPen order "EURUSD"
{
ticket=OrderSend("EURUSD",OP_SELL,Lots*L1,Bid,3,0,0,"BM_2R_EU",835,0,Green);
if(ticket>0)
{
if(OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET,MODE_TRADES)) sendEmail();
}
else Print("Error opening BUY order : ",GetLastError());
return(0);
}
if(XXX) // OPen order "AUDUSD"
{
ticket=OrderSend("AUDUSD",OP_SELL,Lots*L1,Bid,3,0,0,"BM_2R_EU",478,0,Green);
if(ticket>0)
{
if(OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET,MODE_TRADES)) sendEmail();
}
else Print("Error opening BUY order : ",GetLastError());
return(0);
}
if(XXX) // OPen order "EURGBP"
{
ticket=OrderSend("EURGBP",OP_SELL,Lots*L1,Bid,3,0,0,"BM_2R_EU",879,0,Green);
if(ticket>0)
{
if(OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET,MODE_TRADES)) sendEmail();
}
else Print("Error opening BUY order : ",GetLastError());
return(0);
}
Next>>>>
I would like to write closed order
if(MagicNo==835) && ((OrderOpenPrice()-OrderClosePrice())/Point)>= TP) then go to closed All order of MagicNo 835
if(MagicNo==478) && ((OrderOpenPrice()-OrderClosePrice())/Point)>= TP) then go to closed All order of MagicNo 478
if(MagicNo==879) && ((OrderOpenPrice()-OrderClosePrice())/Point)>= TP) then go to closed All order of MagicNo 879
Thank you