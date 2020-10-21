Lot Size Calculation from Risk Percentage - page 2
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based on the code of Alain:
@Thanks for the code dear :)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/viewcode/14296/79100/lot_risk_sl__2.mq4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Libraries: Lot-SL propotion
Alain Verleyen, 2016.03.10 19:16
I don't know what this code is calculating but that's not the correct lot size. You should test your code before publishing it.
If you do not know, than it is your problem. Maybe you need to learn more.
Balance 1000 euro AUDCAD
risk=10%
SL=504 points
resoult of function is 0.280375...
Thanks @Siti...Really helpful for me :)
i had a little update about decimal digits , you can download AutoMM V1.mq4
He did not ask about the lot size calculations, he asked about the percentage of risk based on stop loss
you are welcome..
i had a little update about decimal digits , you can download AutoMM V1.mq4
If you do not know, than it is your problem. Maybe you need to learn more.
Balance 1000 euro AUDCAD
risk=10%
SL=504 points
resoult of function is 0.280375...
You are incredibly arrogant. You don't know anything and you are giving lesson to other people.
I strongly suggest you to change your attitude, your code is bugged, believe me or not.
You are incredibly arrogant. You don't know anything and you are giving lesson to other people.
I strongly suggest you to change your attitude, your code is bugged, believe me or not.
You start mock from us.
Just funny situation where 2 persons publishing similar code are bugged. Sorry if I offended you.