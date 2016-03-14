Get Ticketnumber , but no trade ?

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I trade by an EA. In experts & journal tabs, it shows that there was a trade opened with a certain ticket number. But when I checked it in trade tab and account history tab, there are no opened / closed order for that ticket number. Is it possible, as I figured out that 3 minutes later after the notif in experts and journal tab show that connection was failed ?
 
You have an error at line 178 of your code.
 

how come ?. . not find any error in metaeditor . . .

and how do you know which line the error is ?

 
Eddy Masnaga Chandra:

how come ?. . not find any error in metaeditor . . .

and how do you know which line the error is ?


I was joking, how can you hope help without giving any clue :  no code, no log, no screenshot...

 
Alain Verleyen:


I was joking, how can you hope help without giving any clue :  no code, no log, no screenshot...

wkwkkk .. . sorry I took it serious. . .


well, it is contest account. I can;t access the history.

is it possible , that when the journal shows that ticket number is acquired , but no trade opened ?

 
Eddy Masnaga Chandra:

wkwkkk .. . sorry I took it serious. . .


well, it is contest account. I can;t access the history.

is it possible , that when the journal shows that ticket number is acquired , but no trade opened ?

It should not be possible.
 
Alain Verleyen:
It should not be possible.

OK. thank you for ur support.

If I get this thing again , I will make screenshoot asap.

GBU.

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