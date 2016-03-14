Get Ticketnumber , but no trade ?
- function to close open trades with current profit.
- Profitable EA - Needs Reversing
- desktop mt5 miss trading tab "commission"?!
how come ?. . not find any error in metaeditor . . .
and how do you know which line the error is ?
how come ?. . not find any error in metaeditor . . .
and how do you know which line the error is ?
I was joking, how can you hope help without giving any clue : no code, no log, no screenshot...
I was joking, how can you hope help without giving any clue : no code, no log, no screenshot...
wkwkkk .. . sorry I took it serious. . .
well, it is contest account. I can;t access the history.
is it possible , that when the journal shows that ticket number is acquired , but no trade opened ?
wkwkkk .. . sorry I took it serious. . .
well, it is contest account. I can;t access the history.
is it possible , that when the journal shows that ticket number is acquired , but no trade opened ?
It should not be possible.
OK. thank you for ur support.
If I get this thing again , I will make screenshoot asap.
GBU.
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