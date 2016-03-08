Mystery Chart
Delete AUDUSD data at History Center close and re-open your terminal maybe is a data bug.
Ziheng Zhuang:ahh Ok..duh...I was looking at the wrong column
0.72902 is the price to take profit.
The order was closed at 0.74283 finally.
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So yesterday evening 9:35 Central Time I closed out AUD/USD at .72902, as you can see in the image attached. Yet there are no candles or even wicks showing at that level from that time last night.
WTH?