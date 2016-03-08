Mystery Chart

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So yesterday evening 9:35 Central Time I closed out AUD/USD at .72902, as you can see in the image attached. Yet there are no candles or even wicks showing at that level from that time last night. 
WTH?  

 
Delete AUDUSD data at History Center  close and re-open your terminal maybe is a data bug.
 
Lorraine Pierce:

 

So yesterday evening 9:35 Central Time I closed out AUD/USD at .72902, as you can see in the image attached. Yet there are no candles or even wicks showing at that level from that time last night. 
WTH?  

0.72902 is the price to take profit.

The order was closed at 0.74283 finally.

 
Ziheng Zhuang:

0.72902 is the price to take profit.

The order was closed at 0.74283 finally.

ahh Ok..duh...I was looking at the wrong column
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