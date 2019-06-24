What does MQLtick flag mean? - page 2
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TICK_FLAG_BUY or TICK_FLAG_SELL only appear on symbols with Times & Sales feature enabled (mostly stocks and futures). Try to select any MOEX's stock or DGCX's future at Market Watch on MetaQuotes-Demo and you'll see. Regards
We have separately sell & buy tick in " depth of market " .
I use this method for find difference between " buy deal " and " sell deal "
But i can't separate
I get Buy & Sell Deal by use " COPY_TICKS_TRADE " flag . But i can't specify & separate Buy deal From sell deal .
All flag is 24 . How i can distinction between buy deal from sell deal ?
Thank you .
We have separately sell & buy tick in " depth of market " .
I use this method for find difference between " buy deal " and " sell deal "
But i can't separate
I get Buy & Sell Deal by use " COPY_TICKS_TRADE " flag . But i can't specify & separate Buy deal From sell deal .
All flag is 24 . How i can distinction between buy deal from sell deal ?
Thank you .
This post is a litle old, but...
You have to filter by flag 24, after that, if LAST==BUY then the tick is a buy deal, if the LAST==SELL then the tick is a sell deal.
They are "flags", that means they are bitwise combined - or in other words: They contain more than one "option":
To "decode" the info, you need to check by bitwise AND:
I never got "TICK_FLAG_BUY" or "TICK_FLAG_SELL" so far tho. Don't know what triggers them.