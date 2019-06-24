What does MQLtick flag mean? - page 2

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Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:
TICK_FLAG_BUY or TICK_FLAG_SELL only appear on symbols with Times & Sales feature enabled (mostly stocks and futures). Try to select any MOEX's stock or DGCX's future at Market Watch on MetaQuotes-Demo and you'll see. Regards


We have separately sell & buy tick in " depth of market " .

I use this method for find difference between " buy deal "  and  " sell deal "

But i can't separate  

for( int i=size-1 ; i>=0 ; i-- )
      {
      
      
        Type = "" ;
        
 
        if( ( GTD.TickArray[i].flags & TICK_FLAG_ASK    ) == TICK_FLAG_ASK    )
          { 
            Type += "ASK"; 
          }   
        
        
        if( ( GTD.TickArray[i].flags & TICK_FLAG_BID    ) == TICK_FLAG_BID    )
          { 
            Type += "BID"; 
          }
     
     
        if( ( GTD.TickArray[i].flags & TICK_FLAG_BUY    ) == TICK_FLAG_BUY    )
          { 
            Type += "BUY"; 
          } 
      
      
        if( ( GTD.TickArray[i].flags & TICK_FLAG_LAST   ) == TICK_FLAG_LAST   )
          { 
            Type += "LAST"; 
          }
     
     
        if( ( GTD.TickArray[i].flags & TICK_FLAG_SELL   ) == TICK_FLAG_SELL   )
          { 
            Type += "SELL"; 
          } 
     
       
        if( ( GTD.TickArray[i].flags & TICK_FLAG_VOLUME ) == TICK_FLAG_VOLUME )
          { 
            Type += "VOLUME"; 
          }        

     
      
        Print( "Index " , i , " = " , GTD.DateSeries[i] , "   Flag = " , GTD.TickArray[i].flags , "   |   " , Type );
            
            
      }                      

 

I get Buy & Sell Deal by use " COPY_TICKS_TRADE " flag . But i can't specify & separate Buy deal From sell deal .

All flag is 24 . How i can distinction between buy deal from sell deal ?

Thank you . 

 
Ehsan Tavakoli:


We have separately sell & buy tick in " depth of market " .

I use this method for find difference between " buy deal "  and  " sell deal "

But i can't separate  

 

I get Buy & Sell Deal by use " COPY_TICKS_TRADE " flag . But i can't specify & separate Buy deal From sell deal .

All flag is 24 . How i can distinction between buy deal from sell deal ?

Thank you . 


This post is a litle old, but...

You have to filter by flag 24, after that, if LAST==BUY then the tick is a buy deal, if the LAST==SELL then the tick is a sell deal.

 
nuclearping:

They are "flags", that means they are bitwise combined - or in other words: They contain more than one "option":

 

 To "decode" the info, you need to check by bitwise AND:


I never got "TICK_FLAG_BUY" or "TICK_FLAG_SELL" so far tho. Don't know what triggers them.

Try equities, derivatives, options and other futures.
 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Does anyone know if TICK_FLAG can have a larger value of 252?".
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