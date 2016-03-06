Text Object and Label Object don't work in Saturday, Sunday in MQL5
i coded an indicator use text object,but when saturday comes, it doesn't work when i want use TextMove, and TextChange in event Mouse move and mouse click in MQL5. Anyone know why ? i coded it in MQL4 and everything is ok.
- Deleting text-objects doesn't work
- Please Help! Can someone help me! How to move Text Label.
- onChartEvent: only listen to mouseclick if mouse isn't dragged
Try OnTimer() instead of OnCalculate()
Vasyl Nosal:I tried OnTimer. It doesn't work. I want to move text object and change color when mouse click event (or mouse move event) appear but it doesn't work in MQL5, it works well in MQL4.I spent many times to fix many bugs in MQL5 but didn't happen in MQL4.Fuck MQL5
Try OnTimer() instead of OnCalculate()
Try OnTimer() instead of OnCalculate()
beyeu12345:
I tried OnTimer. It doesn't work. I want to move text object and change color when mouse click event (or mouse move event) appear but it doesn't work in MQL5, it works well in MQL4.I spent many times to fix many bugs in MQL5 but didn't happen in MQL4.Fuck MQL5
I tried OnTimer. It doesn't work. I want to move text object and change color when mouse click event (or mouse move event) appear but it doesn't work in MQL5, it works well in MQL4.I spent many times to fix many bugs in MQL5 but didn't happen in MQL4.Fuck MQL5
:)))))
Agry.
P.S. OnChartEvent() ?
Vasyl Nosal:
:)))))
Agry.
P.S. OnChartEvent() ?
Of course, i tried OnChartEvent with id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE and id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK , but text object only change color and move in MQL 4, it doesn't work in MQL5. This is my indicator i coded in MQL4 that shows economic events in history, database file *.csv.When i click in currency object,it will show event like image below:
Text objects work in MQL4 but in MQL5, when trade is not active (saturday,sunday), text objects don't work. Does anyone know why ?
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