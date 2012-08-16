MT4: I had this indicator coded, but..
Hi davefx,
1. I think you already knew that those codes is an MQL4 code which should be asked at MQL4 forum, I don't know why you ask it here again. MQL4 have much visitor than MQL5 anyway, go to alexa.com and compare.
2. When posting chart images, try to post with White color background instead of Black, and make the indicator line more thick.
3. When posting codes try to use, SRC button so the codes will be differentiated in color. That way we can tell which one is MQL function, which one vars, etc.
If you want other forumer to help you, would you please re-edit your images and codes. That way will help other forumer will understand your problem easily. Just re-edit, don't create new thread with the same topic, coz that risking your thread/topic being deleted by mod/admin for double posting. I will delete my comment here if you do that.
I won't reply more, coz I think - based on the past - you expect someone else to reply.However I do have questions,
1. The first images is not MT4, what is that ?,
2. Do you have it's source code for that trading platform ?.
3. I have other question, but may embarrassing you, so may be later I PM you - maybe.
Good luck
Sorry, I spent too much time looking at the keyboard than the screen. :)
I will do as you requested. If off to MQL4 as we speak..
In answer to your Qs:
1: It is Marketscope/TradingStation 2.
2: Yes, it is in Lua format.
3: Don't worry. Shoot.
Hi davefx,
Off MQL4 ?, well, pretty hectic place there lately. Was very busy days for moderator RaptorUK. I didn't know Trading Station can run lua. Anyway I have a hard time reading your code coz you only post some part of the code, which mean I can't compile correctly, and yet not edit your code and yet reply me, and so my answer here could be wrong. and by the way, you should ask this to person who did the job, it just small code modif and I think s/he miss one.
Read this carefully will you,
extern int Shift = -1; //-->> find this code first ! extern int Shift_0 = -1; //<<-- then add... extern int Shift_1 = -1; //<<-- ... these two lines
SetIndexBuffer (0, Ind_Buffer); //-->> find these ... SetIndexBuffer (1, Ind_Buffer2); //-->> two lines ... SetIndexShift (0, Shift_0); //<<-- the add ... SetIndexShift (1, Shift_1); //<<-- these two lines
Then compile it, I hope there's no error.
Hi onewithzachy
Your a star!
It worked! :)))
Many thanks.
Take care + God bless.
DAve
Hi,
I had an indicator modded today - JJRSX2 - but it not working as I had hoped. Below is a shot of how it should look:
And here is how it looks at the moment..
As you can see, the shifted line in the top image IS actually SHIFTED. The red line (Buffer1) in the bottom image is not physically shifted.
It is the physical line shifting that I need, whether it is in the past OR the future. I have seen this done with other MT4 indicators.
Can this be achieved with my indicator?
Here is the code:
I hope someone can advise.
DaveFX