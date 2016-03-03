OrderSelect() function for History Positions
You should read the documentation, third parameter :
pool=MODE_TRADES
[in] Optional order pool index. Used when the selected parameter is SELECT_BY_POS. It can be any of the following values:
MODE_TRADES (default)- order selected from trading pool(opened and pending orders),
MODE_HISTORY - order selected from history pool (closed and canceled order).
OrderSelect - Trade Functions - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
OrderSelect - Trade Functions - MQL4 Reference
Alain Verleyen:Oh.....
You should read the documentation, third parameter :
Thank you Alain
you are the best
:)
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Hi
:)
as you see below
I need a code that can select the history positions
the OrderSelect() function is only selecting the current active trades...
Thanks for all