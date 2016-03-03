OrderSelect() function for History Positions

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Hi

:)

 

as you see below

I need a code that can select the history positions

the OrderSelect() function is only selecting the current active trades... 


 

 

 

 

Thanks for all 

 

You should read the documentation, third parameter :

pool=MODE_TRADES

[in]  Optional order pool index. Used when the selected parameter is SELECT_BY_POS. It can be any of the following values:

MODE_TRADES (default)- order selected from trading pool(opened and pending orders),
MODE_HISTORY - order selected from history pool (closed and canceled order).

OrderSelect - Trade Functions - MQL4 Reference
OrderSelect - Trade Functions - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
OrderSelect - Trade Functions - MQL4 Reference
 
Alain Verleyen:

You should read the documentation, third parameter :

Oh.....
Thank you Alain
you are the best
:)
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