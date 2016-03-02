how to increase optimization parameters
What that means ? You can set the value you want.
firas:Ok and what ? You have too much parameter/value to optimize, change them.
like this
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hi
when i do expert optimization ask me to decrease parameters or increase value
there is any way or idea to increase optimization parameters in mt4 ?
thanks