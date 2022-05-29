Indicators: Simple Horizontal Grid

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Simple Horizontal Grid:

A round-number horizontal web with continuous auto-adjusting.

Author: Ovo Cz

 

very good

thanks 

 

Thank you  very much for this, definitely the best grid indicator i've come across.

Very much appreciate you posting this.  Thank you.

Regards

Kate 

 

Thanks very nice and very  good indicator  .

i expect the fibanacci sequence horizontal grid lines to added for better and good.

ie

1.  16,26,42,68,110,178,288,466,...........................

2.  19,31,50,81,131,212,343,555,.............................

3.   21,34,55,89,144,233,377,610,...............................

4.   23,37,60,97,157,254,411,665,....................................

it is very use full for all of us please need your needful with this updatesfibanacci sequence series

   thank you

regards

  J J Nareshkumar 

 
Nareshkumar Jayachandran:

Thanks very nice and very  good indicator  .

i expect the fibanacci sequence horizontal grid lines to added for better and good.

ie

1.  16,26,42,68,110,178,288,466,...........................

2.  19,31,50,81,131,212,343,555,.............................

3.   21,34,55,89,144,233,377,610,...............................

4.   23,37,60,97,157,254,411,665,....................................

it is very use full for all of us please need your needful with this updates

   thank you

regards

  J J Nareshkumar 


om

 
thank you very much
 
Hopefully, an MT5 version soon. Thank!
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