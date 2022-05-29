Indicators: Simple Horizontal Grid
very good
thanks
Thank you very much for this, definitely the best grid indicator i've come across.
Very much appreciate you posting this. Thank you.
Regards
Kate
Thanks very nice and very good indicator .
i expect the fibanacci sequence horizontal grid lines to added for better and good.
ie
1. 16,26,42,68,110,178,288,466,...........................
2. 19,31,50,81,131,212,343,555,.............................
3. 21,34,55,89,144,233,377,610,...............................
4. 23,37,60,97,157,254,411,665,....................................
it is very use full for all of us please need your needful with this updates
regards
J J Nareshkumar
Thanks very nice and very good indicator .
i expect the fibanacci sequence horizontal grid lines to added for better and good.
ie
1. 16,26,42,68,110,178,288,466,...........................
2. 19,31,50,81,131,212,343,555,.............................
3. 21,34,55,89,144,233,377,610,...............................
4. 23,37,60,97,157,254,411,665,....................................
it is very use full for all of us please need your needful with this updates
regards
J J Nareshkumar
om
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Simple Horizontal Grid:
A round-number horizontal web with continuous auto-adjusting.
Author: Ovo Cz