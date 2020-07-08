How to set Order Filling Type?
Anyone?
Wow... 2 years but I would like to contribute to you and others.
You can set the filling using
m_trade.SetTypeFilling(ORDER_FILLING_IOC); //SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC
just before BUY or SELL.
Here I can trade some positions (other not and I didn't really understand why).
Regards
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I'm using CTrade class for opening positions.
Because the brokers(most of them) do not support all filling types, the idea is to find EA's filling types in order to avoid invalid filling messages.
No matter what broker I'm using, the filling is set to FOK(fill or kill) every time.
Am I missing something?