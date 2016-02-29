Is it a Requote?
Ndumiso Mavuso:If it was a requote you would get a requote message. It's a bug in your code, the TP is above SL for SELL and below for BUY, should be the reverse.
I see these failed trades with invalid t/p or s/l the code could never have set. I notice these failed trades happen during volatile markets,
I see these failed trades with invalid t/p or s/l the code could never have set. I notice these failed trades happen during volatile markets,
I think they are Requotes, are they not?
Alain Verleyen:But the code works fine 98% of the time without these error. Are you still confident that its a Bug that happen to come and go?
If it was a requote you would get a requote message. It's a bug in your code, the TP is above SL for SELL and below for BUY, should be the reverse.
If it was a requote you would get a requote message. It's a bug in your code, the TP is above SL for SELL and below for BUY, should be the reverse.
This is the code. I do not Modify the Orders after.
extern double Stoploss=4; extern double TakeProfit=20; if(!OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot,NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK),Digits),Slippage,NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID)-StopLoss*UsePoint,Digits),NormalizeDouble(Bid+TakeProfit*UsePoint,Digits),NULL,MagicNumber)) Print("Open Buy Failed",GetLastError()); if(!OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,lot,NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID),Digits),Slippage,NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK)+StopLoss*UsePoint,Digits),NormalizeDouble(Ask-TakeProfit*UsePoint,Digits),NULL,MagicNumber)) Print("Open Sell Failed",GetLastError());
Ndumiso Mavuso:
But the code works fine 98% of the time without these error. Are you still confident that its a Bug that happen to come and go?
But the code works fine 98% of the time without these error. Are you still confident that its a Bug that happen to come and go?
Of course it's a bug. Working 98% is irrelevant, a bug doesn't have to occur all the time.
The snippet of code you posted is not enough to figure out the issue.
Alain Verleyen:But its a simple code, this is the snippet that send orders nonthing else interferes with them.
The snippet of code you posted is not enough to figure out the issue.
Of course it's a bug. Working 98% is irrelevant, a bug doesn't have to occur all the time.
The snippet of code you posted is not enough to figure out the issue.
The other thing is that I do not get the "Open Buy Failed" Print, why is that?
Yes it was a Bug. Had to replace Ask/Bid with:
MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK) MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID)
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I see these failed trades with invalid t/p or s/l the code could never have set. I notice these failed trades happen during volatile markets,
I think they are Requotes, are they not?