The Dragon

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Why is GBPJPY commonly called 'the dragon'?
 
"This currency pair is, at times, so volatile that it has earned the nickname of ‘The Dragon,’ as well as another well-coined term: "The Widow-maker." - source
 

You can see by yourself (compare with EURUSD for example):


Bollinger Bands: 'Volatility- The band will expand/contract as the price movement becomes more volatile/or becomes bound into tight trading patterns, respectively.'

And this is the video about ATR indicator here

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