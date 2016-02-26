The Dragon
Why is GBPJPY commonly called 'the dragon'?
You can see by yourself (compare with EURUSD for example):
Bollinger Bands: 'Volatility- The band will expand/contract as the price movement becomes more volatile/or becomes bound into tight trading patterns, respectively.'
And this is the video about ATR indicator here
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