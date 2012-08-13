question

In an expert adviser, in the OnTick() function, is there a way to set a global variable that will retain its value it had during the previous call? I'm looking for a variable that won't re-initialize with each new tick.
 
theDUDE:
Hi theDUDE,

Come on, you can solve this yourself :), don't kidding around, we know you can solve this, it just a matter of coding.

In any EA, CI or Script:

double My_Var = 0.0;  // this is set as global variable or static local variable

OnTick()
 {
 if (My_Var == 0.0) My_Var = 1.618;

 //--- codes and codes goes here
 if (re_initialize == true) My_Vars = 0.0; // re-initialize again on next tick.


 }

