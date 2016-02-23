Please clarify my questions? image says the question!

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image shows the question to resolve!


 
1. I do not think it is possible (It should be some tool for example).
 

yes see file functions.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/files/filewrite

You can also filter on symbol name.

Documentation on MQL5: File Functions / FileWrite
Documentation on MQL5: File Functions / FileWrite
  • www.mql5.com
File Functions / FileWrite - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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