Please clarify my questions? image says the question!
1. I do not think it is possible (It should be some tool for example).
yes see file functions.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/files/filewrite
You can also filter on symbol name.
Documentation on MQL5: File Functions / FileWrite
- www.mql5.com
File Functions / FileWrite - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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image shows the question to resolve!