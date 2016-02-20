EA Time Filter?
Lorraine Pierce:Hi Lorraine,
Hello,
Can anyone tell me what the option labelled as "Enable Time Filter in Hour" is for? Does it apply to the days of the week selection or the time settings for trading?
My coder that did this is being kind of quiet, so reaching out for help!
Thanks,
Lorraine
The time filter by hours basically restrict the ea to trade outside the selected hours.
Lets say for example, you select the trading hours:
Start hour: 05:00
End hour: 17:00
Now the ea won't open any trade outside of the above time period.(which is 18:00 to 04:00).
While, the day of the week filter is to restrict the trading operations of ea for a whole day.
For example, if you set the "trade on monday" to false, ea won't trade on monday from 00:00 to 23:59
It means, ea will ignore the monday completely and will resume the trading from next day which is tuesday in this case.
I haven't coded this ea but such functions are common and pretty much self explanatory. I hope it makes sense.
Best regards
Nitin
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Hello,
Can anyone tell me what the option labelled as "Enable Time Filter in Hour" is for? Does it apply to the days of the week selection or the time settings for trading?
My coder that did this is being kind of quiet, so reaching out for help!
Thanks,
Lorraine