Indicator #Pallada_MainSignal_AllAverages

New comment
[Deleted]  

Indicator shows trand.

 

 
Looks good. especially with the background
 
Vasyl Nosal:

Indicator shows trand.

 

Hi Vasyl,

Thanks for sharing!

Looks pretty good, but does it repaint, or plot the signal 'x' number of bars late?

[Deleted]  
236dave:

Hi Vasyl,

Thanks for sharing!

Looks pretty good, but does it repaint, or plot the signal 'x' number of bars late?

Hello.

No.No. 

 
Vasyl Nosal:

Hello.

No.No. 

Hi Vasyl,

Thanks for replying so quickly.

Do you mind sharing how you use it.

ie,

what time frame?

what other indicators, if any?

Where is your SL and TP placed?

Thanks

Dave

[Deleted]  
236dave:

Hi Vasyl,

Thanks for replying so quickly.

Do you mind sharing how you use it.

ie,

what time frame?

what other indicators, if any?

Where is your SL and TP placed?

Thanks

Dave

I do not use it now. I use price action and sometimes Volli.

 

This indicator(pallada) is very good on m30 and H1.

 Best of all to use just for direction of trand.For example Pallada is blue+some other indicator(rsi,stoch...) shows oversold=buy.

 
Vasyl Nosal:

I do not use it now. I use price action and sometimes Volli.

 

This indicator(pallada) is very good on m30 and H1.

 Best of all to use just for direction of trand.For example Pallada is blue+some other indicator(rsi,stoch...) shows oversold=buy.

ok Thanks!
 
/
 
eevviill7:

Indicator shows trand.

 

May i know how to change the background like yours?
 
How to set indicate send video link 
New comment