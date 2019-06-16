Indicator #Pallada_MainSignal_AllAverages
Indicator shows trand.
Hi Vasyl,
Thanks for sharing!
Looks pretty good, but does it repaint, or plot the signal 'x' number of bars late?
Hi Vasyl,
Thanks for sharing!
Looks pretty good, but does it repaint, or plot the signal 'x' number of bars late?
Hello.
No.No.
Hello.
No.No.
Hi Vasyl,
Thanks for replying so quickly.
Do you mind sharing how you use it.
ie,
what time frame?
what other indicators, if any?
Where is your SL and TP placed?
Thanks
Dave
Hi Vasyl,
Thanks for replying so quickly.
Do you mind sharing how you use it.
ie,
what time frame?
what other indicators, if any?
Where is your SL and TP placed?
Thanks
Dave
I do not use it now. I use price action and sometimes Volli.
This indicator(pallada) is very good on m30 and H1.
Best of all to use just for direction of trand.For example Pallada is blue+some other indicator(rsi,stoch...) shows oversold=buy.
I do not use it now. I use price action and sometimes Volli.
This indicator(pallada) is very good on m30 and H1.
Best of all to use just for direction of trand.For example Pallada is blue+some other indicator(rsi,stoch...) shows oversold=buy.
Indicator shows trand.
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Indicator shows trand.