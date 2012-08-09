what is _Point ????
I've read the documentation, and looked at some examples of code, but still not sure what this guy does. Help!
Is it the same as _Digits?
In MQL programming, Point is the smallest unit of price change, for example, price in EURUSD change every 0.00001, while price in GBPJPY change every 0.001.
Digits is the number of digit after decimal point for Point. LOL - I know that confusing, but please blame that to English :). In simple English, Digits tells how many number after decimal point for Point. With example above, Point in EURUSD has 5 digit after decimal point while Point in GBPJPY has 3 digit after decimal point .
In any financial programming, Point is derived from basis point (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Basis_point).
I'd like to draw a pic, but I aint good painter, so I highlighted the text instead, hopes that helps, maybe later I draw it.
