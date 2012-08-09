How to hide the indicators used by an EA during the Strategy Tester running ?
Hello people,
I am preparing my first EA to the championship. It uses some built-in indicators that during the simulation using Strategy Tester appears all in the chart window.
I wouldn't like to disclosure all the indicators that it uses, as well as their parameter values.
Please, I would apreciate some help. Thanks.
Hi Jin,
Its in the help file. Please open MQL5 help file, type "hide" in its search without double quotes, one of results is "The IndicatorRelease() function in the tester" (https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/runtime/testing#indicatorrelease) which lead to IndicatorRelease() (https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/indicatorrelease)
Thank you very much, onewithzachy !!!
