Passing a struct as argument into a function. Is it possible?
struct My_Stru { int i; string s; }; void PassStructToMe(My_Stru &stru) { PrintFormat("i=%d, s=%s", stru.i, stru.s); }
Thank you all for the help.
It's working.
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Hi.
I'm going to build a function (mqh) file which uses a lot of different variables and data types. Is it possible to combine these variables into a struct and pass the structure itself as a parameter into a function?
This example is not working.
How can you exchange large numbers of different variables between custom indicators and scripts or EA's and scripts without using individual variables as argument in a function?
Thanks for help.