Hello everybody
carlito:
I am new to your forum and I would like to create a small automated strategy. If somebody would like to help me I will really appreciate ...
Hi carlito,
And we are also appreciate if you could start learn mql5 from here https://www.mql5.com/en/docs or just press F1 from MetaEditor, studying codes from the code base https://www.mql5.com/en/code, for examples this one https://www.mql5.com/en/code/611 which won 2011 championship https://championship.mql5.com/2011/en/news/141 or if you hate doing those, then these peoples will do anything for money https://www.mql5.com/en/job.
