Hello everybody

New comment
 

I am new to your forum and I would like to create a small automated strategy. If somebody would like to help me I will really appreciate ...

 
carlito:

I am new to your forum and I would like to create a small automated strategy. If somebody would like to help me I will really appreciate ...

Hi carlito,

And we are also appreciate if you could start learn mql5 from here https://www.mql5.com/en/docs or just press F1 from MetaEditor, studying codes from the code base https://www.mql5.com/en/code, for examples this one https://www.mql5.com/en/code/611 which won 2011 championship https://championship.mql5.com/2011/en/news/141 or if you hate doing those, then these peoples will do anything for money https://www.mql5.com/en/job.

 

MQL5 Documentation
MQL5 Documentation
  • www.mql5.com
MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Reference - Documentation on MQL5.com
New comment