I add include file signal module, I do not recognize the MetaEditor
It goes without comment. I solved it. thanks
No hace falta comentarios. Lo solucioné. Gracias
soleteluna:Have you seen the article Create Your Own Trading Robot in 6 Steps! ?
It goes without comment. I solved it. thanks
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good afternoon, I have a little problem when I add include file signal module, I do not recognize the MetaEditor.
Someone could guide me?
thanks Anthony Seville
Buenas tardes, tengo un problemilla cuando añado archivo include de módulo de señales, no me lo reconocer el metaeditor. Alguien me podría guiar?
Gracias
Antonio
Sevilla