I add include file signal module, I do not recognize the MetaEditor

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 Good afternoon, I have a little problem when I add include file signal module, I do not recognize the MetaEditor.

 

Someone could guide me?

thanks Anthony Seville

 

 

Buenas tardes, tengo un problemilla cuando añado archivo include de módulo de señales, no me lo reconocer el metaeditor. Alguien me podría guiar?

 

Gracias

Antonio

Sevilla 

 

 It goes without comment. I solved it. thanks

 

No hace falta comentarios. Lo solucioné. Gracias

 
soleteluna:

 It goes without comment. I solved it. thanks

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