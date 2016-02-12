MQL4/MQL5

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I have a quite extensive MQL5 EA that uses several Libraries

For various reasons I am doing a MQL4 version.

Under what circumstances (if ever) can I use a MQL5 library? (import a .ex5 library)?

 
Ingvar Engelbrecht:

I have a quite extensive MQL5 EA that uses several Libraries

For various reasons I am doing a MQL4 version.

Under what circumstances (if ever) can I use a MQL5 library? (import a .ex5 library)?

Not sure I get your point. Using an .ex5 with mql4 ?
 
Alain Verleyen:

Not sure I get your point. Using an .ex5 with mql4 ?

Yes. But thinking again I realized that even if I use compiler directives  (#ifdef __MQLx__) I have to recompile with the correct compiler and that makes it an ex4

So, it was a dumb question :-)

 
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