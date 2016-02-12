MQL4/MQL5
Ingvar Engelbrecht:Not sure I get your point. Using an .ex5 with mql4 ?
I have a quite extensive MQL5 EA that uses several Libraries
For various reasons I am doing a MQL4 version.
Under what circumstances (if ever) can I use a MQL5 library? (import a .ex5 library)?
Alain Verleyen:
So, it was a dumb question :-)
Not sure I get your point. Using an .ex5 with mql4 ?
Yes. But thinking again I realized that even if I use compiler directives (#ifdef __MQLx__) I have to recompile with the correct compiler and that makes it an ex4
So, it was a dumb question :-)
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I have a quite extensive MQL5 EA that uses several Libraries
For various reasons I am doing a MQL4 version.
Under what circumstances (if ever) can I use a MQL5 library? (import a .ex5 library)?