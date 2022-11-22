Indicators: Divergence Petr - page 2

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can u possibly add an alert on signal?
 
An alert would be very useful. Thanks.
 
Walter Rines:
can u possibly add an alert on signal?

В этом индикаторе много показателей для оценки текущей ситуации. Самый простой вариант - добавить сигнал на появление новой линии HL/LL.

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This indicator has many indicators for assessing the current situation. The easiest option is to add a signal to the appearance of a new HL / LL line.

 

Example:

//--- add external parameters:

input bool     UseAlert       = true;

input bool     UseSendMail    = true;

input bool     UseSendPush    = true;

input bool     UseSound       = true;

...

//--- add to custom indicator iteration function

if (UseAlert) Alert("Signal by Divergence Petr ...");

if (UseSendMail) SendMail("Divergence Petr","Signal by Divergence Petr ...");

if (UseSendPush) SendNotification("Signal by Divergence Petr");

if (UseSound) PlaySound(alert.wav);

 

All wishes to finalize and modernization efforts are under the order via the section of the FREELANCE.

Modification of the indicator: DIVERGENCE PETR

 

Question - how to make a light signal is not rendering the second bar, and from the first?

Answer - change the setting Back -1.

Indicators Divergence Petr

 
Aleh Sasonka:
Thank you)

Hello everyone. What should I do to get put notification alert on my cell phone?

 
Pierre Chatagny:

Hello everyone. What should I do to get put notification alert on my cell phone?

At the top of the page to the right click on the asterisk. It should be golden.
 
Aleh Sasonka:
At the top of the page to the right click on the asterisk. It should be golden.

This is an English language forum.


Please only post in English.


Use the site's translation tool if necessary.

 
Really wish it had alerts on - so struggling to find OBV divergence indicators (mt4 and ctrader). 
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