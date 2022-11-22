Indicators: Divergence Petr - page 2
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can u possibly add an alert on signal?
В этом индикаторе много показателей для оценки текущей ситуации. Самый простой вариант - добавить сигнал на появление новой линии HL/LL.
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This indicator has many indicators for assessing the current situation. The easiest option is to add a signal to the appearance of a new HL / LL line.
Example:
//--- add external parameters:
input bool UseAlert = true;
input bool UseSendMail = true;
input bool UseSendPush = true;
input bool UseSound = true;
...
//--- add to custom indicator iteration function
if (UseAlert) Alert("Signal by Divergence Petr ...");
if (UseSendMail) SendMail("Divergence Petr","Signal by Divergence Petr ...");
if (UseSendPush) SendNotification("Signal by Divergence Petr");
if (UseSound) PlaySound(alert.wav);
All wishes to finalize and modernization efforts are under the order via the section of the FREELANCE.
Question - how to make a light signal is not rendering the second bar, and from the first?
Answer - change the setting Back -1.
Thank you)
Hello everyone. What should I do to get put notification alert on my cell phone?
Hello everyone. What should I do to get put notification alert on my cell phone?
At the top of the page to the right click on the asterisk. It should be golden.
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