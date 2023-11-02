Activation of VPS

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I had subscribed VPS for one month, but after 5 days I have pressed cancel VPS button wrongly.  Can I again start VPS connection or I have to once again pay the amount for renewal of license.
 
kamlesh21:
I had subscribed VPS for one month, but after 5 days I have pressed cancel VPS button wrongly.  Can I again start VPS connection or I have to once again pay the amount for renewal of license.

unfortunately,   you  have  to  pay  again

are  you  sure  that  you  have  cancelled  the  subscription???

 

 

 
kamlesh21:
I had subscribed VPS for one month, but after 5 days I have pressed cancel VPS button wrongly.  Can I again start VPS connection or I have to once again pay the amount for renewal of license.

All remaining time of your cancelled MQL5 VPS subscription, has been added to your MQL5 account as free minutes, so if you try to register a virtual server again, you will find some thousands free minutes waiting for you on the left of your MQL5 VPS subscription options.



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