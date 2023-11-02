Activation of VPS
I had subscribed VPS for one month, but after 5 days I have pressed cancel VPS button wrongly. Can I again start VPS connection or I have to once again pay the amount for renewal of license.
- My VPS was Cancelled, It was purchased yesterday, please undo cancellation or refund the funds
- Order is different from signal provider
- VPS problems
kamlesh21:
I had subscribed VPS for one month, but after 5 days I have pressed cancel VPS button wrongly. Can I again start VPS connection or I have to once again pay the amount for renewal of license.
I had subscribed VPS for one month, but after 5 days I have pressed cancel VPS button wrongly. Can I again start VPS connection or I have to once again pay the amount for renewal of license.
All remaining time of your cancelled MQL5 VPS subscription, has been added to your MQL5 account as free minutes, so if you try to register a virtual server again, you will find some thousands free minutes waiting for you on the left of your MQL5 VPS subscription options.
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- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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