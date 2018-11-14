Undocking Charts in MT5 to see in separate monitors
Is there a script for MT5 that can undock charts so that they can be viewed on separate monitors?
If not, is there another method for viewing multiple charts on separate monitors?
Thanks in advance.
Hi Donald,
Thanks for the swift reply. Sadly this script is only suitable for MT4, and not compatible for MT5. Do you know if there are any scripts suitable for MT5?
Hi Donald,
Thanks for the swift reply. Sadly this script is only suitable for MT4, and not compatible for MT5. Do you know if there are any scripts suitable for MT5?
It works on my MT5.
Sorry I found that about 3 years ago and I dont remember where I downloaded it.
That's great, could you tell me where you installed ibfx_-_undock_chart.ex4 ? Did you install the .dll file in the library folder too?
I have tried to install the script in the data folder \MetaTrader5\MQL5\Scripts and the MT4iConnect.dll file in the libraries folder. But when I restart the program, the undock chart script is not visible.
Any ideas on getting the chart to work on MetaTrader 5?
Thanks
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Is there a script for MT5 that can undock charts so that they can be viewed on separate monitors?
If not, is there another method for viewing multiple charts on separate monitors?
Thanks in advance.