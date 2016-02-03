Cant register account as a signal
When I want to register the account I get the message "Account already used as a signal" . The account was registered as a signal before but cancelled by moderator because of too many pending orders and open positions. I have since reduced those.
- account already being used as a signaL
- Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators
- Signal service
Takes about a week
I am already regsteredas a seller. What is a week for. It used to happen instantly. Whay doesn't the message say I need to wait a week? The account # IS 11024253.
Lose the attitude mate, I'm only trying to help you.
If an account was already registered as a signal, it has always taken a few days to about a week before it can be re-registered. If you have a problem with that, I suggest you contact the service desk.
How do I contact service desk?
Thando Mfene:
How do I contact service desk?
How do I contact service desk?
Tim . my password is correct cos it has logged in to my trading account success fully and i can see my trading account is added. bt is that d last step?
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