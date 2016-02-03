Cant register account as a signal

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When I want to register the account I get the message "Account already used as a signal" . The account was registered as a signal before but cancelled by moderator because of too many pending orders and open positions. I  have since reduced those.
 
Takes about a week
 
I am already regsteredas a seller. What is a week for. It used to happen instantly. Whay doesn't the message say I need to wait a week? The account # IS 11024253.
 

Lose the attitude mate, I'm only trying to help you.

If an account was already registered as a signal, it has always taken a few days to about a week before it can be re-registered. If you have a problem with that, I suggest you contact the service desk.

 
How do I contact service desk?
 
Thando Mfene:
How do I contact service desk?

 

 
my id was authorised as a seller.. i logged in my trading account, and created a signal . bt its saying authorisation failed.. check trading account
 
Samson Olowu:
my id was authorised as a seller.. i logged in my trading account, and created a signal . bt its saying authorisation failed.. check trading account
Please check if you have entered your password correctly. Capital letters do matter.
 

Tim . my password is correct cos it has logged in to my trading account success fully and i can see my trading account is added. bt is that d last step?

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