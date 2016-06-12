Installation problem
Hello,
I have a problem installing meta trader 4 on linux computers.
I am traing to install platform from trade.com, keystok.com, nuntius.com and when i click install it ask me for a proxy server connection.
It worked until few days ago.
I am attaching a screenshot, can you help me?
thank you!
simply,
visit your broker web site
then
click on (chat)
inform your broker's client about your account number
then ask him what is your server ....
they should provide you the details
Hello Guys
Thanks for the advices.
Then i've copy the folder with the installed platform from the first computer on the others in the wine installation folder and that's how i made the plaftorm worked on the other computers.
I don't understand exactly way it worked on the first pc and on the others didn't, but i'm glad i fix the problem somehow.
You need to install winhttp library to support downloading files from HTTPS sites. If you're using winetricks, install by:
winetricks winhttp
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
I have a problem installing meta trader 4 on linux computers.
I am traing to install platform from trade.com, keystok.com, nuntius.com and when i click install it ask me for a proxy server connection.
It worked until few days ago.
I am attaching a screenshot, can you help me?
thank you!