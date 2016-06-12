Installation problem

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Hello,

I have a problem installing meta trader 4 on linux computers.

I am traing to install platform from trade.com, keystok.com, nuntius.com and when i click install it ask me for a proxy server connection.

It worked until few days ago. 

I am attaching a screenshot, can you help me?

 

thank you! 

 

 
AdrianTacu:

Hello,

I have a problem installing meta trader 4 on linux computers.

I am traing to install platform from trade.com, keystok.com, nuntius.com and when i click install it ask me for a proxy server connection.

It worked until few days ago. 

I am attaching a screenshot, can you help me?

 

thank you! 

 

simply,

visit  your broker web site

then

click on (chat)

inform your broker's client about your account number

then ask him what is your server ....

they should provide you the details 

 
i think you have a internet connection problem. Check your ISP
 
Please update Mono and Gecko.
 

Hello Guys

Thanks for the advices.

I've manage to make it work on one of the computer, from wine version 1.6.4 i installed 1.7 and it still doesn't worked, then i've installed 1.8 and i've manage to install the platform without asking for any proxy server(wine also made an update for Mono and Gecko).
But when i've try to replicate the procedure to other computers it didn't worked.

Then i've copy the folder with the installed platform from the first computer on the others in the wine installation folder and that's how i made the plaftorm worked on the other computers.

I don't understand exactly way it worked on the first pc and on the others didn't, but i'm glad i fix the problem somehow.

[Deleted]  

You need to install winhttp library to support downloading files from HTTPS sites. If you're using winetricks, install by:

winetricks winhttp

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