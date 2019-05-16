Indicators: Tick Chart

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Tick Chart:

Tick chart of the price/spread/volume. Saves tick data in a file.

The indicator with different parameters:

Author: Aliaksandr Hryshyn

 

Hi Aliaksandr,
I loaded your indicator, unfortunately the text is garbled as per this screen capture:



I'm using the current version of MT4 (Build 1170), is there anything I need to do to get it to display correctly?

 
drayzen:

Hi Aliaksandr,
I loaded your indicator, unfortunately the text is garbled as per this screen capture:



I'm using the current version of MT4 (Build 1170), is there anything I need to do to get it to display correctly?

same here i am also having the same language like you
 
drayzen:

Hi Aliaksandr,
I loaded your indicator, unfortunately the text is garbled as per this screen capture:



I'm using the current version of MT4 (Build 1170), is there anything I need to do to get it to display correctly?

This is the Russian version. English version take in the attached file.

Files:
tick.mq4  9 kb
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