Indicators: Tick Chart
Hi Aliaksandr,
I loaded your indicator, unfortunately the text is garbled as per this screen capture:
I'm using the current version of MT4 (Build 1170), is there anything I need to do to get it to display correctly?
Hi Aliaksandr,
I loaded your indicator, unfortunately the text is garbled as per this screen capture:
I'm using the current version of MT4 (Build 1170), is there anything I need to do to get it to display correctly?
Hi Aliaksandr,
I loaded your indicator, unfortunately the text is garbled as per this screen capture:
I'm using the current version of MT4 (Build 1170), is there anything I need to do to get it to display correctly?
This is the Russian version. English version take in the attached file.
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Tick Chart:
Tick chart of the price/spread/volume. Saves tick data in a file.
Author: Aliaksandr Hryshyn