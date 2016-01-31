automated robot

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I have a good mathematical stratergy and i need somebodys help to make a robot to use that automaticaly.if some skillfll person can help to develop that robot i willbe highly appreciated.
 
dhammika76:
I have a good mathematical stratergy and i need somebodys help to make a robot to use that automaticaly.if some skillfll person can help to develop that robot i willbe highly appreciated.

Hello,

I am a programmer and I can to help you.

But I need first to show me good results of your system.

Can you to contact with me at nikolaospantzos@gmail.com

Best Regards. 

 
dhammika76:
I have a good mathematical stratergy and i need somebodys help to make a robot to use that automaticaly.if some skillfll person can help to develop that robot i willbe highly appreciated.

Simply, you can apply for a new job during the Freelance

https://www.mql5.com/en/job 

 then click on New Job

 

 

Freelance service at MQL5.com
Freelance service at MQL5.com
  • www.mql5.com
Orders for the development of automated trading programs
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