automated robot
I have a good mathematical stratergy and i need somebodys help to make a robot to use that automaticaly.if some skillfll person can help to develop that robot i willbe highly appreciated.
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dhammika76:
I have a good mathematical stratergy and i need somebodys help to make a robot to use that automaticaly.if some skillfll person can help to develop that robot i willbe highly appreciated.
I have a good mathematical stratergy and i need somebodys help to make a robot to use that automaticaly.if some skillfll person can help to develop that robot i willbe highly appreciated.
Hello,
I am a programmer and I can to help you.
But I need first to show me good results of your system.
Can you to contact with me at nikolaospantzos@gmail.com
Best Regards.
dhammika76:
I have a good mathematical stratergy and i need somebodys help to make a robot to use that automaticaly.if some skillfll person can help to develop that robot i willbe highly appreciated.
I have a good mathematical stratergy and i need somebodys help to make a robot to use that automaticaly.if some skillfll person can help to develop that robot i willbe highly appreciated.
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