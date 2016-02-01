How to pass int value into indictor buffer without plot any lines? ... MQL code, pls 4 example ...
Hi,
I have made indicator with a few void functions inside, that calculates market volality on each timeframe.
I would like to send that values to eight buffers of that indicator. This indicator plots nothing, only calc Market Volality on each chart interval.
And I would like to pass results to the 8 buffers in order to make expert advisor using this indicator. For example I have result for MV on M1 chart = 25 pips, on M5 chart = 48 pips, on M15 chart = 67 pips, on M30 chart = 79 pips, on H1 chart = 100 pips. Has anybody any idea how to do it?
... MQL code, pls 4 example ...
Regards,
Puncher
You can declare your variables after inputs sections (outside Oninit, Onstart, etc.) and store your values in those variables in your market volatility function, then reuse them anywher. you want in the program
You can declare your variables after inputs sections (outside Oninit, Onstart, etc.) and store your values in those variables in your market volatility function, then reuse them anywher. you want in the program
Hi,
Thanks for trying help me, but do U know what is the buffer of indicator?
If YES, then your explain is not for the buffers but for the extern variables of indicator.
I 've attached the print screen with my problem. Maybe will U any other idea?
Hi,
Thanks for trying help me, but do U know what is the buffer of indicator?
If YES, then your explain is not for the buffers but for the extern variables of indicator.
I 've attached the print screen with my problem. Maybe will U any other idea?
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Hi,
I have made indicator with a few void functions inside, that calculates market volality on each timeframe.
I would like to send that values to eight buffers of that indicator. This indicator plots nothing, only calc Market Volality on each chart interval.
And I would like to pass results to the 8 buffers in order to make expert advisor using this indicator. For example I have result for MV on M1 chart = 25 pips, on M5 chart = 48 pips, on M15 chart = 67 pips, on M30 chart = 79 pips, on H1 chart = 100 pips. Has anybody any idea how to do it?
... MQL code, pls 4 example ...
Regards,
Puncher