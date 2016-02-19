How to limit time Backtest
Why you need such as ..
If I'm esper you want...
if(IsTesting() && TimeCurrent() > "2015.12.30. 00:00") return;
to hide the result after the date for typical reason.
Atsushi Yamanaka:Thanks! :)
If I'm esper you want...
to hide the result after the date for typical reason.
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Example: My time limit is "2015.12.30. 00:00". And at the time of Backtest is 2016. So it will not work right away.
How do? Thanks!