How to limit time Backtest

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Example: My time limit is "2015.12.30. 00:00". And at the time of Backtest is 2016. So it will not work right away.

How do? Thanks!

 
caotangdaiduong:

Example: My time limit is "2015.12.30. 00:00". And at the time of Backtest is 2016. So it will not work right away.

How do? Thanks!

Please see this picture


 
biantoro kunarto:

Please see this picture


Hi biantoro kunarto.

My idea is to limit the time, users cannot be Backtest EA

 
Why you need such as ..
 

If I'm esper you want...

  if(IsTesting() && TimeCurrent() > "2015.12.30. 00:00") return;

 to hide the result after the date for typical reason.

 
Atsushi Yamanaka:

If I'm esper you want...

 to hide the result after the date for typical reason.

Thanks! :)
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