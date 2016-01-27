How to solve this problem?
Willem Huisman:Fix your code or post it if you need help.
Hello People,
i have a panel created with the CappDialog and named it m_panel.
in the panel are 3 Ccombox.
The problem is when the combox is expanded and i click on it the second one is also expanded.
How to solve this:
In this case i expanded the notification and why i try to click off the bottom Alert pop up expands also.
Greets Willem
Alain Verleyen:
Fix your code or post it if you need help.
Fix your code or post it if you need help.
#property copyright "W.Huisman" #property version "1.01" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #include <Controls\Dialog.mqh> #include <Controls\Label.mqh> #include <Controls\Combobox.mqh> //#include <Controls\Listview.mqh> CAppDialog m_panel; CLabel t1,t2,t3,t4,t5; CComboBox AD,NF,AL; int panelWidth = 230; int panelHeight = 98; int current,current1; int objcount; long XX = 2,YY = 2; long ad,nf,al; long num1,num2,num3; int OnInit() { Panel(); num1 = AD.Value();num2 = NF.Value(); num3 = AL.Value(); EventSetMillisecondTimer(200); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { m_panel.Destroy(reason); ObjectsDeleteAll(0,OBJ_ARROW); } int start(){ int i; int counted_bars = IndicatorCounted(); if(counted_bars > 0) counted_bars--; i = Bars - counted_bars -2; if(num1 != AD.Value()){num1 = AD.Value();i=Bars-1;} if(num2 != NF.Value())num2 = NF.Value(); if(num3 != AL.Value())num3 = AL.Value(); return(0); } void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { m_panel.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } void Panel() { m_panel.Create(0,"CopyRight W.Huisman",0,(int)XX,(int)YY,(int)XX+panelWidth,(int)YY+panelHeight); AD.Create(0,"Signal Mode",0,117,5,195,24); m_panel.Add(AD); AD.AddItem("A",0); AD.AddItem("D",1); AD.SelectByValue(0); /////////////////////////////////////////////////// NF.Create(0,"NTF Mode",0,150,25,195,44); m_panel.Add(NF); NF.AddItem("On",0); NF.AddItem("Off",1); NF.SelectByValue(0); /////////////////////////////////////////////////// AL.Create(0,"Alert Mode",0,150,45,195,64); m_panel.Add(AL); AL.AddItem("On",0); AL.AddItem("Off",1); AL.SelectByValue(0); m_panel.BringToTop(); /////////////////////////////////////////////////// m_panel.Run(); }
Willem Huisman:
There is no problem with this code.
In this case i expanded the notification and why i try to click off the bottom Alert pop up expands also.
Not reproducible. MT4 build 950.
Alain Verleyen:so basicly it cant be fixed?
There is no problem with this code.
Not reproducible. MT4 build 950.
There is no problem with this code.
Not reproducible. MT4 build 950.
Willem Huisman:Fix what ? I don' see something to fix, I don't have this problem. Try the code you posted here.
so basicly it cant be fixed?
so basicly it cant be fixed?
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Hello People,
i have a panel created with the CappDialog and named it m_panel.
in the panel are 3 Ccombox.
The problem is when the combox is expanded and i click on it the second one is also expanded.
How to solve this:
In this case i expanded the notification and why i try to click off the bottom Alert pop up expands also.
Greets Willem