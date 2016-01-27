How to solve this problem?

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Hello People,

i have a panel created with the CappDialog and named it m_panel. 

in the panel are 3 Ccombox.

The problem is when the combox is expanded and i click on it the second one is also expanded.

How to solve this:

Error In this case i expanded the notification and why i try to click off the  bottom Alert pop up expands also.

 

Greets Willem 

 
Willem Huisman:

Hello People,

i have a panel created with the CappDialog and named it m_panel. 

in the panel are 3 Ccombox.

The problem is when the combox is expanded and i click on it the second one is also expanded.

How to solve this:

 In this case i expanded the notification and why i try to click off the  bottom Alert pop up expands also.

 

Greets Willem 

Fix your code or post it if you need help.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Fix your code or post it if you need help.
#property copyright "W.Huisman"
#property version   "1.01"
#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 0
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Label.mqh>
#include <Controls\Combobox.mqh>
//#include <Controls\Listview.mqh>
CAppDialog m_panel;

CLabel t1,t2,t3,t4,t5;
CComboBox AD,NF,AL;

int      panelWidth  =  230;
int      panelHeight =  98;
int current,current1;
int objcount;
long XX = 2,YY = 2;
long ad,nf,al;
long num1,num2,num3;

int OnInit()
{
  
  Panel();
  num1 = AD.Value();num2 = NF.Value(); num3 = AL.Value();
  EventSetMillisecondTimer(200);
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{   
   m_panel.Destroy(reason);
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,OBJ_ARROW);
}


int start(){
  int i;
  int counted_bars = IndicatorCounted();
  if(counted_bars > 0) counted_bars--;
  i = Bars - counted_bars -2;
  if(num1 != AD.Value()){num1 = AD.Value();i=Bars-1;}
  if(num2 != NF.Value())num2 = NF.Value();
  if(num3 != AL.Value())num3 = AL.Value();
  return(0);
}
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
   m_panel.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }
void Panel()
{
   m_panel.Create(0,"CopyRight W.Huisman",0,(int)XX,(int)YY,(int)XX+panelWidth,(int)YY+panelHeight);
   AD.Create(0,"Signal Mode",0,117,5,195,24);
   m_panel.Add(AD);
   AD.AddItem("A",0);
   AD.AddItem("D",1);
   AD.SelectByValue(0);
   ///////////////////////////////////////////////////
   NF.Create(0,"NTF Mode",0,150,25,195,44);
   m_panel.Add(NF);
   NF.AddItem("On",0);
   NF.AddItem("Off",1);
   NF.SelectByValue(0);
   ///////////////////////////////////////////////////
   AL.Create(0,"Alert Mode",0,150,45,195,64);
   m_panel.Add(AL);
   AL.AddItem("On",0);
   AL.AddItem("Off",1);
   AL.SelectByValue(0);
   m_panel.BringToTop();
   ///////////////////////////////////////////////////
   m_panel.Run();
}
 
Willem Huisman:

There is no problem with this code.

 In this case i expanded the notification and why i try to click off the  bottom Alert pop up expands also.

Not reproducible. MT4 build 950.

 
Alain Verleyen:

There is no problem with this code.

Not reproducible. MT4 build 950.

so basicly it cant be fixed?
 
Willem Huisman:
so basicly it cant be fixed?
Fix what ? I don' see something to fix, I don't have this problem. Try the code you posted here.
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