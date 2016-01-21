How is this possible!

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It seems this guy lost USD 72m because of a position size of 0.4 lots!!

 

 

 
strategy_tester:

It seems this guy lost USD 72m because of a position size of 0.4 lots!!

 

 

Broker manipulations. I have seen few examples on EURUSD especially on some scam brokers where the price quickly jumped from 1.10 to 3.33 and the back to normal. It is probably this also here and it's meant to kill accounts. 
 

That's weird... this signal is gone!!

 

 

 

instead we now have this!

 

 

 
Something fishy goin on here...
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Something fishy goin on here...

All has been corrected.

Please delete screenshots.

 
Every think is possible in forex
 
Petros Shatakhtsyan:

All has been corrected.

Please delete screenshots.


What do you mean has been corrected ?

 
Marco vd Heijden:


What do you mean has been corrected ?

Questions to ask a broker.
 
I think the bigger question here is how 0.4 lots stopped out 72 million, even with a tick value of USD 10.0 for each 0.00001 point, 0.4 lots will only lose you USD 40,000 if EURGBP moved from 0.76000 to 1.76000. And that tick value should be only USD 1.0 for five digit currencies.
 
probably just a glitch
 
I would not subscribe.
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