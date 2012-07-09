Automated Trading Championship 2012: How to Submit an Expert Advisor to the Championship
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
More than a month has passed since the start of the registration for the Automated Trading Championship 2012, and we already have about 1000 applicants. This figure significantly exceeds the last year one, as we got about 700 applicants for the first month in 2011.
Two and a half months have left before the registration end and we believe that this Championship will break all records regarding the number of Participants. As always, we remind you not to delay your registration and Expert Advisor submission - it is better to prepare everything in advance.
We have already described the key features of registration and preparation for the Championship in the articles "How to Participate in the Automated Trading Championship 2012" and "Preparing for the Championship and Arrangement Specifics". Here we will take a closer look at the issues related to uploading Expert Advisor files for the Championship.
The full text of the news can be found at the Championship website - How to Submit an Expert Advisor to the Championship.
The sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2012 are Alpari (UK) Limited, United World Capital and RoboForex LP.