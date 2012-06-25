How to Participate in the Automated Trading Championship 2012
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Automated Trading Championship 2012 is an exciting event for all keen on the automated trading. All Applicants are warmly welcome. Unfortunately, we often see that many Expert Advisor developers fail to complete all necessary preparations for some reason. But being an Applicant does not mean being a Participant!
Joining the competition is not as difficult as it sounds. Just complete a few simple steps and your Expert Advisor will get a real chance to earn real money for you. For your convenience, we have prepared step by step instructions on how to successfully register and fill in your personal data to join the Automated Trading Championship 2012.
The full text of the news can be found at the Championship website - How to Participate in the Automated Trading Championship 2012.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2012 are Alpari (UK) Limited, United World Capital LTD and RoboForex LP.